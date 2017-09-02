Euro teams want to nurture 7-foot-2 Sotto

By Jerome Lagunzad

Basketball prodigy Kai Zachary Sotto continues to grow – literally and figuratively – and so does the interest on him, both here and abroad.

Reliable sources shared to Tempo recently that some European clubs, aside from top collegiate teams in the US, are expressing strong interest to get the services of Sotto, who has now grown to 7-foot-2 even just at the tender age of 15 years old.



Reports are rife that the proud son of former pro league stalwart Ervin could even grow to 7-foot-5, giving international scouts further reasons to examine the full potential of the fast-rising Pinoy baller who is considered as a future NBA player cager in terms of his height and vastly improving skills.

Tempo tried to reach the elder Sotto through phone calls and text messages to confirm the development yesterday, to no avail.

A former NCAA coach has advised the Sottos to grab the opportunity, saying: “Dito makukuba siya dahil maliliit ang mga kalaban nya sa Europe or US malalaki ang makalaban nya at tiyak matututo siya.”

Kai is currently enrolled at the Ateneo de Manila University and is expected to lead the Blue Eagles’ title campaign in the UAAP Season 80 juniors cage division following a strong showing last season when he bagged the Rookie of the Year honors.

