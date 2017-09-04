Santiago, Regan top Aboitiz triathlon

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Pure grit helped Ben Regan of Team Fitness First and Ines Santiago of WU CREW overcome the challenges of both nature and the race course to emerge as the fastest finishers in the Aboitiz TRI2017 Saturday in Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club at Hamilo Coast, Nasugbu, Batangas.



Regan was fastest among the men after a 1.5-km swim off Hamilo Coast, a 40-km bike in and around Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, and a 10-km run through the resort with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 16 seconds.

He topped the 30-34 division followed by 25-29 champion Mervin Santiago of Sante Barley with 2:17:59 and One Triathlon Team’s Benji Zapanta with 2:21:07.

In the distaff side, Santiago clocked 2:39:22 to win the 35-39 division. 30-34 champion Katelyn Kearney of Fitness First clocked 2:49:21 while 25-29 champion Kriska Sto. Domingo timed 2:53:07.

In the relay competition, Aboitiz Land Team D was declared the All-Female Relay champion with a time of 2:48:17. UnionBank F took the All-Male Relay title in 2:35:53.

The Mixed Relay team title went to AboitizPower 1 with a finish of 2:21:48.

Other champions were Fitness First (Team Competition), Andrea Villanueva and Neil Aynera (18-24), Jethro Karl Ramos (35-39), Bic Ferreira and Roman Menz (40-44), Evangeline Endaya and Simon Mortimer (45-49), Maria Carmina Ilagan (Female 50-above), John Villanueva (50-54), Eduardo Francisco (55-59) and Alfredo Santos (60-above).

Related

comments