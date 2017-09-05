Camarines rules 3-on-3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gawin Fernandez took charge in the end game as he helped Camarines Sur prevail in the 2017 Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament National Finals on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Serving as an undercard for the much awaited Manila Clasico game between Ginebra and Star, Fernandez drained the pressure-packed freebie with 34.0 seconds on the clock to give the Cam Sur side the marginal lead against La Union, 14-13.



La Union still had numerous cracks in the end game, but Jonathan Ablao botched his trey and Firmorico Francisco’s potential game-tying tip rimmed out at the buzzer, handing the victory to the Bicolanos.

Fernandez carried the load for the champions with six points, while Dan Michael Uy added four markers.

Raphael Jude de Vera also collected three points, while Danielle Martin Uy had one for Camarines Sur, as they showed that they are the best 3-on-3 unit in the country and the most “Ganado Sa Buhay” team of all.

Winning the nationwide tournament, the Camarines Sur crew took home the P50,000 cash prize, a trophy, and Ginebra San Miguel products.

It was a gallant stand for La Union, with Ablao topping his side with six points, Noriel Guerrero chipping in three markers, and Francisco and VJay Viloria also nabbing two points apiece in the defeat.

Still, they didn’t go home empty handed as they bagged the P25,000 cash prize and Ginebra San Miguel products.

The two teams were the last squads standing, emerging as the bests from the killer 16-team single-elimination National Finals at SM Megamall Event Center on Friday.

Related

comments