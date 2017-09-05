FCVBA crushes Kuching

By REY LACHICA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The 60s of the Fil-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) poured on the heat in the third quarter and romped to a 75-35 win over Kuching of host country in the 26th ASEAN Veterans Basketball Tournament late Monday at the MABA gym 2 here.



The 60s were actually doing well in the first two quarters but when coach Edster Sy challenged them, they outscored their rivals, 27-9, that all but settled the issue with still one good quarter left.

Heroes were aplenty with former University of the East forward Julio Cruz and ex-La Salle center Kenneth Yap leading the team’s early assault.

Former PBA guard Aris Franco, ex-Philippine team star Elmer Reyes and Conrad Siy also joined the scoring spree that enabled the 60s to erect a 57-26 lead going into the final quarter.

Even the now Davao-based Noli Banate, Andrew Ongteco, and Danny Chia contributed their share as the 60s completed FCVBA’s dominant start in the annual tournament.

Backed by Freego’s Eduard Tio, Ironcon Builders’ Jimi Lim, Rain or Shine’s Terry Que and Johnny Chua, FCVBA also hurdled their opening matches in the 65-and-above and 50-and-above division.

Through the heroics of Bong dela Cruz, Zotico Tan and William Lao, the 65s, outlasted Hatyai of Thailand, 445-39, Allan Caidic fired 18 points to lead the 50s to a smashing 61-37 win over Miri – also of the host country.

The 65s are hoping to formalize their entry to the finals when they face Club 51 today.

Meanwhile, the 50s notched their second straight win with a 70-44 drubbing of Bangkok, Thailand – thanks to another stellar showing from Allan Caidic, Gerry Tee, Gerry Gonzales, Benet Palad, Joe Sta. Maria and Bong Tan.

