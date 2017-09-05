Migo’s real-life drama is one for the teleserye

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Without music, life would be a mistake.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

•

SONGWRITER AT 13: He wrote the song when he was 13. Not every kid down the block can do that.

More so, not every kid gets to record a song he himself wrote when he reaches the age of 19.

That’s exactly the experience of “Starstruck VI” Ultimate Male Survivor Migo Adecer who released his first single, “I Long to Ask You” last August 15 under GMA Records.



Happily, the hip-hop song has already maintained a spot on iTunes Philippines Top Songs chart.

Migo’s song was produced by award-winning producer Alwyn Cruz.

Miggy Tanchangco directed its music video, which is set to premiere this August.

•

WHAT A COINCIDENCE: Migo says making music is his passion even as a kid growing up in Sydney, Australia.

He came to Manila upon the invitation of Kuh Ledesma, who chanced upon him during a show Down Under. Spotting potential, Kuh offered to manage him.

Migo eventually ran away with the top prize in “Starstruck VI.” He is now under a co-management agreement between GMA Artist Center and Ms. Ledesma.

Turned out it’s really a small world between Migo’s and Kuh’s families. They were to find out after a series of meetings that Migo happened to be a half-brother of Kuh’s nephew.

Migo sighed, ‘It can only happen in a Philippine teleserye.’

Migo says he wants to pursue both singing and acting. He is, in fact, doing a show with Kuh in September. GMA Records has set a series of tours for him in line with his new record.

We noted that he wears long hair on the poster. Migo now sports shorter hair.

“I really love long hair,” he said. “But I have little power over my hair,” he smiled. His handlers probably think he’s better off with shorter hair, which he dutifully obeyed. Deep inside, Migo says he’s clean-cut, so that’s really fine by him.

Wanting to finish his studies, he has enrolled in distance high school education. “I’m back to grade 10, when I should be finishing Grade 12 if I were still in Australia.”

No regrets there. He’s happy where he is at this point, on the threshold of new career options and opportunities.

Related

comments