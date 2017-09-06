Bea on Gerald: ‘He inspires me’

ACTRESS Bea Alonzo has said that Gerald Anderson inspires her a lot as she refuses to label their relationship.

“He’s very special. He inspires me,” said Alonzo, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



“We’re really enjoying each other’s company right now. And gusto rin namin i-honor ‘yung individuality sa isa’t-isa.

“Hindi ko alam kung ano ang dapat nyang sabihin. I wish I could say something for him.

“That’s the beauty of it. Parang nag e-enjoy lang kami sa buhay. We’re living the moment,” said Alonzo, star of the popular primetime series “A Love to Last” on the Kapamilya network.

In 2016, Alonzo and Anderson teamed up for the movie “How to be Yours” under Star Cinema.

Anderson has said that spark for Alonzo is still there. “Para sa akin never naman nawala. Tignan mo naman sya, lagi s’yang may spark.”

But Alonzo, 29, said that it is too early to confirm the spark Anderson was talking about. “Too early to tell. Right now na-excite pa rin ako to see him and look at him ang gwapo.”

Anderson added: “But it’s gonna come out kahit anong mangyari.”

In 2012, Alonzo and Anderson initially appeared together in the movie “24/7 in Love.”

