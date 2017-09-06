Greenies trip SBC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – Letran vs Perpetual (Jrs)

2 p.m. – Letran vs Perpetual (Srs)

4 p.m. – JRU vs Arellano (Srs)

6 p.m. – JRU vs Arellano (Jrs)

La Salle Greenhills reasserted its mastery over San Beda with a 76-72 victory yesterday at the start of the second round in the 93rd NCAA juniors basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Greenies battled through seven lead changes and four deadlocks against last year’s runnersup to seize the solo lead with an 8-2 win-loss record.



It also duplicated LSGH’s 82-78 triumph over San Beda in the first round.

Inand Fornillos grabbed the spotlight with a double-double performance of 19 points and 16 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards, while Joshua Marcos finished with 16 points apart from eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

It was LSGH’s third straight win bridging the new round with the first as it leaned mostly on its power in the paint by outrebounding San Beda, 52-39.

San Beda absorbed its second straight loss to slip at 6-4, despite the tandem of Peter Alfaro and Joshua Tagala scoring 10 points each.

Evan Nelle also flirted with a triple double with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, but his efforts fell short in lifting San Beda back to the winner’s column.

Locked at 54-all at the end of three quarters, LSGH launched an offensive attack led by Marcos to reel in San Beda.

Marcos drained nine points in the final period, joining forces with Joshua David, who scored six of his eight points also in the fourth.

David also highlighted his performance with six rebounds, while Mark Sangco and Joel Cagulangan combined for 13 points and 11 boards.

Scores:

LSGH 76 – Fornillos 19, Marcos 16, Mosqueda 10, David 8, Sangco 7, Cagulangan 6, Lao 6, Bordeos 2, Lepalam 2, Cruz 0, Pedrosa 0, Dela Cruz 0.

SBC 72 – Alfaro 10, Tagala 10, Nelle 10, Abu Hijle 9, Etrata 8, Nayve 8, Velasquez 6, Obenza 5, Garcia 2, Dela Rosa 2, Sese 2, Lagumen 0.

Quarters: 23-21; 37-43; 54-54; 76-72.

Related

comments