Pia Wurtzbach Instagram followers hit 5M

THE social media fan base of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach has gone up as the number of followers of the beauty queen on Instagram has reached 5 million.



“Here’s to 5 million strong! Mahal ko kayo! Maraming salamat po! I love you all! Thank you very much!” said Wurtzbach on her caption.

Wurtzbach now joins the league of famous local personalities Vice Ganda and Kathryn Bernardo who each have 5.2 million followers on IG.

The third Miss Universe from the Philippines has surpassed Instagram stars in the country Nadine Lustre (4.1 million), Marian Rivera (4.1 million), Julia Barretto (4.1 million), Toni Gonzaga (3.8 million), Alex Gonzaga (3.7 million), Kim Chiu (3.7 million), and James Reid (3.6 million).

Anne Curtis leads among celebrities with the most number of Instagram followers (7.6 million) in the Philippines. At second place is Liza Soberano with 6.1 million IG followers.

Wurtzbach will celebrate her birthday on September 24 as she called on her supporters to join the “PIAnatics Charity Event 2017” at the Missionaries of Charity at 1030 Tayuman Street in Tondo, Manila from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Founded by St. Theresa, the congregation takes care of the sick, the aged, and the dying elderly.

“A little announcement since today is International Day of Charity. This is an annual activity that the Pianatics do on my birthday, September 24. I hope you can join in too! Maraming salamat po!” the beauty queen said.

Wurtzbach encouraged the people to donate to the religious congregation rice, canned goods, personal care items, diapers, milk, multivitamins for adults, blankets, towels, washcloths, socks, and underwear.

For donations from abroad, donors may contact Mr. Angel Comia, she said.

Wurtzbach is also set to appear as one of the lead stars in the forthcoming Metro Manilla Film Festival 2017 under the Star Cinema film “Gandara versus Gwapito: The Revengers” with ace comedian Vice Ganda and Daniel Padilla.

