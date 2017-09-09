CHR fears zero budget

As the Commission on Human Rights budgetary fate hangs in a balance, officials fears that the House of Representatives will make good the threat aired by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for a zero budget for the constitutional agency.



In contrast, the budgets of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Interior and Local Government in carrying out the anti-drug war were increased and swiftly approved by the House of Representatives.

Makabayan lawmakers noted that the CHR has been actively involved in the investigation of deaths resulting in alleged anti-drug operations of various police agencies.

“The PNP cannot even provide the specifics of the multi-million anti-drug program which has already claimed the lives of thousands of poor Filipinos,” said Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas during the plenary deliberations on PDEA’s P1.4 billion proposed budget.

PDEA has proposed an additional P934.5 million for its anti-drug campaign while the PNP wants its Oplan Double Barrel campaign hiked by P900 million. (Ben Rosario)

