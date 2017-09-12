Heart set to retire in 2022

By: Nestor Cuartero

HEART SETS DEADLINE: They say it’s best to quit while one is on top.

Heart Evangelista agrees with this belief wholeheartedly. In a recent interview, the veteran actress said she plans to retire from showbiz work in five years. That’s around 2022.



The actress-wife of Sen. Chiz Escudero said she wants to focus on family life, and hopefully, motherhood.

Heart currently headlines “My Korean Jagiya,” the story of Gia, a quirky, bubbly, and hopelessly romantic girl.

The Korean grade school tutor is the ultimate K-drama fan girl armed with determination to meet her long-time crush, the Korean superstar, Kim Jun Ho, who has since fallen off the radar and stepped out of the limelight at the height of his career.

They meet by chance, following an accident, and sparks fly.

FIRST EVER FIL-KOREANOVELA: “My Korean Jagiya” is the first-ever Filipino-Korean romantic comedy series shot partly in South Korea and co-starring Korean actors, aside from the male lead.

Through the series, Filipinos can get a chance to ‘eye travel’ to South Korea’s most scenic spots used in famous K-dramas including Nami Island (“Winter Sonata”), Namsan Park (“My Name is Kim Sam Soon”), Love Padlocks at N Seoul Tower (“My Love From the Star”), and Daejanggeum Park, the actual set built and used for the internationally-acclaimed series Jewel In The Palace.

Heart’s leading man, Alexander Lee as Kim Jun Ho, is a former member of well-known K-pop group U-KISS.

The series also stars Janice de Belen, Ricky Davao, Iya Villania, Edgar Allan Guzman, and Valeen Montenegro.

SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION: GMA Network previously produced several projects shot and filmed abroad including the movie “I Love New York” (New York), “Codename: Asero” (Dubai), adaptation of Koreanovela “Full House” (Prague, Czech Republic), “Maghihintay Pa Rin” (Singapore).

Since its premier telecast in August, “My Korean Jagiya” easily made waves on social media.

Netizens flooded the micro blogging site with positive comments about the show.

Here are the some of them:

👑 SUJU ❌BANGTAN @ryeongje This drama inspires me 😍 Fangirl goals for real. I know someday I could visit Seoul & do fangirling. #MyKoreanJagiya

Antonette Nicolas @antonette_jin Kamsahamnida @gmanetwork for this drama I really love it. Is Daeeeeeebaaaakk 😍 #MyKoreanJagiya FIGHTING!

Pandaro @Pandaro460a You are a good actor with sensitivity of a true-blue Korean actor. Welcome to Phil.ent! #MyKoreanJagiya

“My Korean Jagiya” airs weeknights after “Mulawin vs. Ravena.”

