2 brothers dead in landslide

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By FRANCIS WAKEFIELD

Heavy rains brought by tropical depression “Maring” triggered a landslide in Taytay, Rizal yesterday, killing two brothers whose house were buried by soil, rocks, and other debris.



The fatalities were identified as Jude Pondal, 17, and Justine Pondal, 14, residents of Hapay Mangga, Barangay Dolores, according to reports received by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The victims’ mother, Judith Pondal, survived and was treated for a fractured left arm.

The victims were sleeping inside their house built near a creek when the landslide occurred between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Rescuers from Barangays Dolores and Taytay brought the two brothers at the Taytay Emergency Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Engineer Elmer Espiritu, chief of the Taytay, Rizal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), said the house of the victims are just one of the many informal settlers located near a creek.

12-year-old girl drowns in Pasay

In Pasay City, the body of a 12-year-old girl was fished out of the Tripa de Galina River in Barangay 179 at around 10 a.m.

Michael Flores of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) identified the fatality as Samantha Zamora of Barangay 177, Malibay.

Supt. Deanry Francisco, assistant chief of police for operations, said Zamora was with four friends who went for a swim on the river despite the rains around 8 a.m.

In Quezon Province, 22 passengers of a DLTB bus with plate number (UYB-365) were rescued in Barangay Bitaga, Pitogo, Gumaca, Quezon at 7 a.m. after getting stranded by floodwaters.

Senior Supt. Erick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said nine buses were stranded due to flooding, but the passengers were immediately rescued.

Classes were suspended in Metro Manila and government offices were closed as a result of relentless downpours that flooded low-lying areas.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said a total of 1,195 passengers, 141 rolling cargoes, 43 vessels and 33 motor bancas took shelter in various ports based on information provided by the Philippine Coast Guard. (With report from Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments