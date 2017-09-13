GOYA MOA Signing

Goya finds its new brand ambassador in our most beloved Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach— She recently signed a contract with Goya to endorsethe world-class Filipino chocolate brand.



Pia and Goya have both gone through years of challenges, but have withstood adversity to become the Filipino icons that they are today.

Much like the beauty queen, Goya has maintained a long and steady journey to where it is now, through reinvention and innovation without losing its equity as a Filipino heritage brand.

In her reign as Miss Universe, Piahas definitely tasted some of the best chocolates in her travels, but her love for Goya is just as strong as her love for country— a testament that Goya is truly world-class.(IN PHOTO L-R: Delfi Marketing, Inc.

President and Director Mr. Josenilo Chincuanco, Jr.; Miss Universe 2015, Ms. Pia Wurtzbach; Catalytx Advertising, Inc. President Mr. Richard Yang)

