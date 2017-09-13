John Lloyd apologizes for viral videos

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTOR John Lloyd Cruz has apologized for the viral videos which showed him having a good time with actress Ellen Adarna and friends in Cebu recently.



“diz iz mi lerning. very humbling but i do apologize to the little boys & girls. no regrets babies just life revealing its raw beauty,” said Cruz on Instagram recently.

The viral videos were posted on Adarna’s Instagram stories which showed the celebrities enjoying their vacation in Bantayan Island in Cebu.

Some netizens believed that Cruz and Adarna were drunk on the videos. Cruz even called Adarna “baby,” raising speculations that they were in a relationship.

Others described Cruz and Adarna as weird and loose. But some of their followers said that the two celebrities were just being themselves.

Kapamilya director Johnny Manahan and television defended Cruz on the issue of viral videos.

“JLC works hard as an actor… 18 hr. days at a stretch. He was just letting off some steam. In this age of an all pervasive social media, what is ok and innocent in private becomes worthlessly controversial in public. He will have learned his lesson and be more careful in the future,” said Manahan.

Abunda said that Cruz is like any people who has weird moments. But he said that the video should have been kept private.

“If you noticed something, the apology of John Lloyd is addressed to babies and boys. Para sa akin, John Lloyd doesn’t need to apologize to me. Why? Nauunawaan ko kung ano ang tama at mali na napapanood ko sa social media o kahit saan man.

“Kung dapat kong gayahin, dapat kong hangaan o hindi. Ang aking nakita doon ay si John Lloyd in a very raw moment.

Kasi tayo as public figures may mga expectations. John Lloyd is Popoy. Popoy is a good boy. John Lloyd is a good boy.

They should always be politically-correct. They are expected to be perfect, they are expected to be well-behave. They are not expected to commit mistakes.

“Para sa akin, hindi nya kinakailangan mag-apologize dahil alam ko na si John Lloyd ay tao, si John Lloyd katulad natin lahat ay nagdadaan ng mga raw moments. Ika nga, kanya-kanyang ka weirdo-han minsan. I have my weird moments.

But I also feel that this video should not have been posted. That’s my opinion. That video should have remained private.

“Again, movie stars public figures are not perfect. You’ll be surprised that they are just like you and me,” said Abunda.

Related

comments