Office of the President gets P6B

A threat for an enormous budget cut for the Office of the President failed to materialize as the House of Representatives retained its proposed P6 billion appropriation for its 2018 operation.



The 2018 budget of President Rodrigo Duterte remained intact after plenary deliberations that gave opposition lawmakers the opportunity to scrutinize it.

After deliberations, congressmen agreed to grant Duterte’s requested allocation for the operations of his office, which is at least twice higher than the Aquino administration budget in 2015.

Nearly P2 billion of the 2018 allocation for OP will fund intelligence activities, it was gathered. (Ben Rosario)

