San Beda still ‘swim’ champ

Joshua Junsay won six gold medals to help power San Beda to its 16th straight NCAA seniors swimming title at the Rizal Memorial Sports Center recently.



Junsay was unbeatable in 200m and 400m freestyle, 100m and 200m butterfly, apart from leading San Beda to victories in the 200m and 400m freestyle relays.

He also won silver in the 1500m free to as the Sea Lions claimed 21st overall crown.

It also pocketed unsay a third straight MVP award.

San Beda also ruled the women’s and juniors’ categories to underscore its dominance in the country’s oldest collegiate league.

The men’s squad tallied 1,517.5 points, way ahead of St. Benilde with 477, Arellano U with 311, Emilio Aguinaldo with 205.5 and Lyceum with 148.

