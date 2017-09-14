John Lloyd video: Private to public

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “It takes courage to grow up and turn out to be who you really are.” – E.E. Cummings

PRIVATE MATTER GONE PUBLIC: What people do in private is none of other people’s business.

It’s just unfortunate that a not so sober moment in the life of John Lloyd Cruz has been videotaped and posted on social media. The video shows him drunk and wasted while vacationing in Cebu. He is being attended to by his rumored girlfriend, Ellen Adarna.



People have been quick to bash/chastise the veteran actor for his behavior. What behavior? If JLC likes to drink on his downtime, with a few close friends, who are we to stop him?

We are not his parents. He can do as he pleases for as long as he doesn’t harm anyone. In this case, maybe he has, possibly his endorsements. But that’s for his management to resolve and for the actor to make amends over. That’s his lookout and ultimately, responsibility.

IT’S HIS LIFE: What any person does in private is his own business, and no one else’s. The oversight lies on the person who maliciously posted the video as if he or she had the national interest in mind when he or she did the posting. Or did he or she think the country’s security was at risk because of John Lloyd Cruz’s drinking?

If anything, the video shows John Lloyd, despite his celebrity and all that, is as human, as ordinary, and as vulnerable as the next person. He’s got warts and all, given to drinking, partying, enjoying himself.

It’s a good thing the actor has quickly apologized for the viral video. He’s been a gentleman in owning up to the “crime,” saying sorry to ‘babies and boys’ who might have seen it or got offended by it.

“No regrets,” he wrote. “Just life revealing its raw beauty.”

