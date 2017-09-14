Sereno camp slams House panel decision

By: Ben Rosario

The camp of Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno yesterday slammed the decision of the House Committee on Justice to pursue with the impeachment case against her, saying that not one among the allegations leveled against her is true.



This was developed as oppositionist Deputy Minority Leader and ABS Partylist Rep. Eugene de Vera and Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Alfredo Garbin defended the committee decision to junk a second impeachment complaint filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, saying that it can no longer be refilled within the one year ban imposed against filing of similar complaint against Sereno.

In a press statement issued Sereno spokesman Carlo L. Cruz the beleaguered chief justice also noted that the findings of sufficiency in substance and in form in the complaint “appear to be inconsistent with its findings and actions in similar proceedings in the past.”

Cruz, a veteran lawyer and son for the late SC Associate Justice Isagani Cruz, said the chief magistrate will respond to the impeachment bid that lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon filed.

“The complaint against her seems designed to maximize the political spectacle, with the goal of eroding her credibility through innuendo and malicious allegations,” Cruz stressed.

