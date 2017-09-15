25 bangkay sa punerarya ipinalilibing

By: Jaimie Rose R. Aberia

Inutusan ng Manila Sanitation office ang isang police-accredited funeral home na ilibing within six days ang 25 unclaimed bodies na ilang buwan nang nakaimbak doon.

Nag-inspection si sanitary officer Boyet San Gabriel sa Archangel Funeral Homes sa Sampaloc noong Miyerkules matapos makatanggap ng reklamo tungkol sa pananatili ng mga bangkay doon.



Sinabi ni San Gabriel na bagamat may lisensiya, business permit at embalmer’s permit ang funeral home, may nilabag pa rin itong panuntunan tungkol sa handling and storage ng mga bangkay.

“Supposedly, if you have an embalming room, it should just be embalming room. The cadaver should not be stored there.

I saw around 25 cadavers which have been embalmed; some were covered, but most were not. They are not stored properly,” pahayag ni San Gabriel.

Sinabi pa ni San Gabriel na dapat asikasuhin ng funeral home ang mass burial ng mga katawan sa Manila North o kaya’y South Cemetery.

“Six days, dapat ilibing na nila. They should apply for burial sa Manila South or North [Cemetery]. Papupuntahan ko next week at marami pag ganun pa rin ang number, I will be compelled to recommend the closure of the establishment,” babala ng opisyal.

