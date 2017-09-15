Greenies vs Jr. Archers in NCR finals

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A mouth-watering title showdown.

That is in store for La Salle alumni and its avid supporters as La Salle Greenhills collides with De La Salle Santiago-Zobel in the SBP division of the 32nd Milo SBP-Passerelle Twin Tournaments.



The match between the sister schools will be held on Sunday at the Blue Eagle Gym in Ateneo de Manila University.

Also much-awaited is the battle between two of NCR’s top teams in the Passerelle division, Nazareth School of National University and San Beda College.

The winners of the tournaments will face regional winners from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao at the national championship game in December.

Third and fourth placers will also be determined in the upcoming regional finals. Competing for third place are Ateneo de Manila University and San Sebastian Recoletos in the SBP Division. La Salle Greenhills and Ateneo de Manila will battle it out in the Passerelle division.

Related

comments