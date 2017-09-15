JRU outlasts Letran

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Lyceum vs Arellano (Jrs)

10 a.m. – LSGH vs Pepretual (Jrs)

12 noon – Lyceum vs Arellano (Srs)

2 p.m. – CSB vs Perpetual (Srs)

4 p.m. – SSCR vs San Beda (Srs)

6 p.m. – SSCR vs San Beda (Jrs)

Jose Rizal University unleashed a huge attack in the second quarter and reaffirmed its mastery over Letran, 77-68, to boost its Final Four bid in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Heavy Bombers outscored the Knights, 24-15, to take a 36-27 half time lead which they gallantly protected through their impressive defensive plays to get back on the winning track.

With the win – a follow up to its 65-62 decision in the first round – JRU improved its record to 7-4.

More than that, it soothed the pain caused by their 115-109 double overtime defeat to Arellano University a week ago.

“It showed the character of the team,” said JRU coach Vergel Meneses.

Ervin Grospe scored 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists, Teytey Teodoro added 15 points, and Jed Mendoza contributed 11 points, seven boards and four assists to show the way for Bombers.

Mark Dela Virgen also contributed 10 points, while AbdulWahab AbdulRazak took charge inside the paint with 14 rebounds.

The loss was the third straight for Letran and fell to fifth place at 5-6 – the same record of Emilio Aguinaldo College, which defeated Mapua, 85-72.

In juniors action, Kurt Reyson drilled in 20 points and Enoch Valdez hauled dwon15 rebounds as the Letran Squires outlasted the JRU Light Bombers, 91-87.

JRU 77 – Grospe 15, Teodoro 15, Mendoza 11, Dela Virgen 10, Lasquety 9, Poutouochi 7, Abdulrazak 6, Sawat 4, Bordon 0, David 0.

LETRAN 68 – Calvo 21, Nambatac 14, Quinto 12, Balanza 11, Mandreza 6, De Villa 2, Vacaro 2, Balagasay 0, Bernabe 0, Caralipio 0, Gedaria 0, Pamulaklakin 0, Pascual 0, Taladua 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 36-27, 58-45, 77-68.

