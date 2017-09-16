Taken by the Horns: What Makes Michael WeatherlyPerfect as Dr. Bull

Brash, but brilliant, courtroom psychologist Dr. Jason Bull may dazzle the audience with his wit and insight on human behavior, but the protagonist of legal drama Bull could’ve turned out differently if it weren’t for the talented and charming Michael Weatherly.



Former senior field agent Tony DiNozzo of police procedural series NCIS, Weatherly—asDr. Bull—nowheads a team of “trial science” experts with specialties from neurolinguistics to fashion, to help the falsely accused win the jury’s favor. But apart from his previous acting stint in crime investigation, there’s so much more to the man that makes him the perfect match for the role of trial consultant.

A penchant for danger

Despite his seemingly harmless appearance, Weatherly claims that he can be very edgy. Messing with the jury—as Dr. Bull, of course—could be quite a risk if it means getting booted out of the court by an angry judge like in the episode “Name Game.”

Likes biographies

Reading biographies as a hobby is a telltale sign of having an innate curiosity for other people’s personal lives. Could that also make Weatherly a natural when it comes to reading and analyzing peoplein one look?

Man of musical talents

Albert Einstein once said that the best scientists are also artists. While Weatherly in the show applies science to scrutinize the human mind, the actor does happen to play the piano and guitar in real life—musical skills he couldn’t help but weave into his character with a shovel guitar towards the end of the episode “Light My Fire.”

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull of the CBS drama BULL, Tuesdays at 9:00PM on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

