Griffins trounce Diliman

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Tomorrow

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – TIP vs CEU

2 p.m. – UB vs CdSL

Import John Edcel Rojas proved efficient on both ends as Colegio de San Lorenzo disposed of Diliman College, 66-47, yesterday to seize the solo lead in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.

Rojas, an undersized frontliner at 6-foot-1, he chipped in 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and teamed up with Griffins ace center Jon Gabriel and Benin import Soulemane Chabi Yo in containing Blue Dragons behemoth Adama Diakhite.



“He just made the most of the opportunity given to him since their defense focused mostly on Jon and Soulemane,” said CdSL coach Boni Garcia of the Leyte-born Rojas who also added five rebounds in less than 16 minutes of play.

The 6-foot-6 Chabi Yo came through 24 points and 15 rebounds, most of them coming during their decisive push in the second canto, as CdSL streaked to its third straight victory, keeping itself on top of the eight-team field.

The 6-foot-9 Diakhite, as expected, led Diliman College with 18 points and 11 rebounds but he struggled from the field, making just eight of his 18 attempts.

In the other match, Richmon Sunga and Pruvil Bermudes tallied 16 points each as host Olivarez College finally stopped the bleeding at the expense of struggling Lyceum-Batangas 95-77.

Scores:

CdSL 66 — Chabi Yo 24, Rojas 14, Formento 9, Gabriel 5, Sablan 5, Callano 4, Laman 3, Alvarado 2, Ancheta 0, Baldevia 0, Borja 0, Vargas 0.

Diliman College 47 — Diakhite 18, Darang 7, Ligon 7, Bauzon 5, Brutas 5, Buenaobra 3, Chavenia 2, Handag 0, Mbiya 0, Mondala 0, Sombero 0, Tay 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 35-22, 50-37, 66-47.

Olivarez College 95 — Bermudes 16, Sunga 16, Castro 13, Solis 10, Geronimo 9, Saguiguit 9, Uduba 6, Almajeda 5, Elie 5, Lalata 4, Maganga 2, Begaso 0, Navarro 0, Prado 0, Rabe 0.

Lyceum-Batangas 77 — Buen 26, Fernandez 15, Lapasaran 11, Villanueva 8, Axalan 8, Saliente 7, Olarte 2, Villaluna 0, Valencia 0, Eranes 0, Solitario 0.

Quarters: 30-18, 58-35, 75-62, 95-77. (Jerome Lagunzad)

Related

comments