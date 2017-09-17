Town councilor, 2 others killed in Negros

By Mark L. Garcia

BACOLOD CITY – A town councilor of Salvador Benedicto town in central Negros was killed along with his bodyguard and alleged live-in partner in Barangay Lopez Jaena, Murcia town, Negros Occidental on Friday.

Senior Inspector Ronald Santillan, Murcia police officer-in-charge said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. of Sept. 15, with Councilor Eden Bacordo, 39, his alleged live-in-partner Lea May Saldua, 39, and an Arnold Larida, alias Anoy, 38, being attacked by unidentified armed men in a house they frequented.



According to Santillan, Saldua even tried to shield Bacordo, begging for his life but to no avail with the attackers firing at her and Larida, before finishing Bacordo off.

Thirty-four empty shells of M-16 and M-1 Garand rifles were found at the scene of the crime.

Bacordo was among 11 suspects charged with murder, in connection with the death of Charlie Boli-Boli, a leader of the Revolutionary Proletarian Army Alex Boncayao Brigade, on July 8 in Brgy. Bago, Salvador Benedicto, town.

But the killing of Boli-Boli was already claimed by the Roselyn Pelle Command of the New People’s Army in a statement to the local media.

Bacordo is the son of former rebel leader Vicente “Oti” Bacordo, who is now the barangay captain of Bagong Silang in Salvador Benedicto.

