Angel rules out rivalry with Kath-Niel

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: The old believe everything: the middle-aged suspect everything: the young know everything.” – Oscar Wilde.



•

ANGEL ENTERS KATH-NIEL TERRITORY: Her re-entry into “La Luna Sangre” must not be taken as a threat to Kath-Niel, the durable forever tandem between Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

‘Their fans need not worry I will steal the thunder away from them,’ Angel said during a media event that announced her return to the early evening soap.

The veteran actress said she couldn’t refuse La Luna producers when they pitched to her the role. It is quite pivotal and powerful. ‘We could do so much more to this role,’ she said.

More than anything and as a professional, Angel said she’s happy to support Kath-Niel, or any other actor or actress.

The role of Jacintha Magsaysay, political career strategist for Sandrino (Richard Gutierrez), says Angel, exudes both mystery and power. It has also given her a chance to reunite with her former GMA loveteam partner Richard.

The two of them last worked together 10 years ago. “It feels good to be back with Richard,’’ she said. ‘I notice that he has matured and improved so much as an actor.’’

Angel also disclosed that as Jacintha, she’s ready to do stunts again. “I am healed. I am happy to do them all over again.’’

I asked her if her Jacintha role is related to the Lia role that gave birth to Maliya (Kathryn). Angel and the show’s writers left it all to chance, saying that being a fantaserye, anything can happen.

•

SECRET CHARACTER: The producers of ABS-CBN’s fantasy action drama “La Luna Sangre” promise more intense viewing with Angel’s entry as the mysterious Jacintha Magsaysay.

Sandrino wants Jacintha on board his team to make sure he wins the presidency.

“Jacintha is a very mysterious person. She used to live abroad and became popular after she helped a presidential candidate win even after getting involved in a big scandal,’’ says Angel.

Star Creatives creative Manager Henry Quitain added, “Compared to Lia, Jacintha is a human being. If we watch closely, we can see her sophistication. She is affluent. She can keep up with anybody and she speaks her mind.”

Angel’s entry into La Luna was kept secret until revelation day. She recounted: “I didn’t have the chance to tell Kathryn earlier since it was a secret. I didn’t know who else knew about my character. However, before my first episode aired, I texted Kath and said ‘Kath, I’ll see you soon.’ Then, she replied with so many emoticons, so I think she’s just as happy as I am,” Angel shared.

“La Luna Sangre” airs weeknights after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on ABS-CBN and on ABS-CBN HD (SkyCablech 167).

Related

comments