Perpetual stuns SBC chessers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Perpetual Help leaned on victories by Carl Zirex Sato and Jerome Angelo Aragones to pull off a shock 3-1 victory over second seed San Beda and clinch the last spot to the championship round in the juniors division of the 93rd NCAA chess tournament at the Lyceum of the Phl U Auditorium.



Sato downed Gal Brien Palasigue on second board while Aragones trounced Alfredo Balquin, Jr. on fourth board that helped the Junior Altas forge an interesting title duel with the Letran Squires, the defending champions who beat the St. Benilde Junior Blazers in the semis.

John Marx Anastacio and Lou Anton Rivera drew with Brent Lenard Alanan and John Philip Oncita on first and third boards, respectively, that completed the stunning triumph.

The Las Piñas-based chessers will try to complete their Cinderella finish as they tackle a heavily-favored Letran, which beat the former, 3-1, in the eliminations.

Related

comments