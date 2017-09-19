Ex-PBA cager Bolado dies in road crash

- Home
Cris Bolado, a former PBA veteran who won 10 championships that included the Alaska Milkmen’s 1996 Grand Slam team, was killed Sunday in a motorcycle accident in Cambodia. He was 47.
A report by Fresh News Asia, a Cambodian-based news service, said Bolado died while being rushed to the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck in Tbong Khmum district Sunday morning.
Bolado played nine seasons in the PBA from 1994 to 2003 for Alaska, Purefoods, Gordon’s Gin/Ginebra, Pop Cola (twice), San Miguel, Batang Red Bull, and Coca-Cola.
The wide-bodied former National University mainstay never got a chance to play a prominent role in any of the teams he played in, serving as a second or third-string big man during his pro career. But Bolado earned the adulation of fans and was nicknamed “Jumbo Bolado”.
But Bolado was also regarded as a “Lucky Charm” for having won 10 championships despite limited action. He won five in a row from the 1995 Governors’ Cup until the 1997 All-Filipino Cup for Alaska and Purefoods – including the famed 1996 Grand Slam under coach Tim Cone.