FEU, NU fan semis bid in PVL

Games Saturday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – NU vs UP (men’s)

1 p.m. – La Salle vs Ateneo (men’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs San Beda (women’s)

6 p.m. – SSCR vs Ateneo (women’s)

Far Eastern University and National University boosted their semis bids yesterday by pulling off contrasting wins in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Tamaraws outplayed the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 25-22, 27-25, 25-21, while the Bulldogs turned back the University of Santo Tomas Tigers, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-23.



It was FEU’s fourth victory in five games – thanks mainly to the efforts of skipper Richard Solis, John Paul Bugaoan, and Redijohn Paler.

Solis made all his 17 points from the attack line, Bugaoan highlighted his game with four blocks and finished with 13 points, while Paler fired nine kills for 10 points.

The Tamaraws played cohesively they produced more hits than the Blazers, 45-34.

Their defense was equally impressive they posted eight blocks that helped hand the Blazers fourth straight loss in as many games despite Mark Orian and Owen Bacani combining for 21 points.

Meanwhile, NU survived some erratic plays in the second frame to pick up its second win in four starts.

The Bulldogs committed 40 errors in the one hour, 40-minute match but pulled through with their smashing plays particularly at crunch time.

Fauzi Ismail paced NU anew with 21 points, including 19 spikes, while Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

UST fell to 2-3.

