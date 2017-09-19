Luis Manzano: Award-buying joke ‘a bit off’

KAPAMILYA star Luis “Lucky” Manzano has admitted that the joke of Alex Gonzaga that he “bought” an award was a bit off.

However, Manzano explained that it was normal for him and Gonzaga to joke about everything.



“Nasaktan ako. Paano mong nakuhang yurakan ang pagkatao ko,” said Manzano as he laughed, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Ganyan talaga kaming maglokohan ni Alex. We’re even worst behind the camera. I completely understand the sentiments especially the press and the people there na it was a bit off.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not justifying din naman. But I understand na ganun naman kaming magkahiritan. Anyone who has seen me and Alex na lokohan namin, grabe talaga.

“Once again, in behalf of Alex, sa mga na-offend specially the members of Philippine Movie Press Club, I would like to apologize. And she did not mean anything by it,” said Manzano.

At the 33rd Star Awards for Movies held at the Resorts World Manila last Sept. 3, Manzano won Darling of the Press as chosen by the PMPC.

During a break, Gonzaga who was then one of the hosts of the show, joked with the microphone open: “Luis, magkano ang binili mo sa award mo?”

In an interview with PUSH last Sept. 13, Gonzaga gave her reaction to the controversial joke.

“Kami ni Kuya Luis Manzano ‘pag nagkikita talaga kami parang ‘yung pinakamasasamang maiisip mo, ‘yun ang parang affections namin sa isa’t-isa. Siguro nung nakita ko siya nawala lang ako sa lugar at nakalimutan ko it was an award show.

“I apologized right away sa ating mga press people. I really love PMPC (Philippine Movie Press Club) kasi ilang beses na rin naman na akong nakapag-host. Nanalo na din naman ako ng award. Even my sister [Toni Gonzaga] syempre na-offend sila doon sa nasabi ko,” Gonzaga said.

