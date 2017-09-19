Maxine debuts in ‘The Haunted’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MISS Universe Philippine 2016 Maxine Medina debuts on the big screen in the movie “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted.”



“I’m done with pageants and ito na ‘yung bago kong journey so ine-explore ko sya ngayon. And I’m thankful na marami pa ring taong sumusuporta sa akin,” said Medina during an interview for “Balitanghali” on GMA News.

Medina will be teamed-up with Kapuso star Benjamin Alves. They will play the role of sweethearts in the horror flick.

Also starring in the movie produced by Octo Arts are Daniel Matsunaga and Enrico Cuenca.

Medina competed at the 65th Miss Universe pageant held in Manila last January and placed in the Top 6.

She is also in a relationship with actor Marx Topacio.

Other beauty queen set to appear in their respective movies are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Bb. Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon.

Related

comments