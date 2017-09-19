NBA: Andrew Bogut joining Lakers

By Brian Yalung

The Los Angeles Lakers will be adding another veteran big man to the mix with Andrew Bogut set to be signed on a veteran’s minimum. This was revealed by agent David Bauman to Shams Charania of The Verical on Twitter.



Bogut agreed to a $2.3 million one-year deal which is reportedly not fully guaranteed. The Australian center suffered a fractured left tibia after colliding with Okaro White of the Miami Heat back in February. He played only 58 seconds with the Cavs.

The deal also reunites the seven-footer with Luke Walton. Both were together with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-16.

Bogut has struggled since leaving the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012. He holds career averages of 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across parts of 11 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

