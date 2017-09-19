  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Poetic, unusual showbiz names

    YESTERYEAR – A dear friend from Makati, Benjie Henson, called up to say how much she enjoyed reading Highspeed items on the movies and stars of yesteryear. Her all-time favorite is Susan Roces, “The Face that Refreshes.” And yes, Benjie watches regularly “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” where Susan plays the grandma of Coco Martin.

    Mila_del_Sol

    She adds that she treasures the two books I gave her, “The Golden Years” and “Ang Tangi Kong Pag-ibig” (biography of Carmen Rosales, authored by Manny Fernandez). Danny Dolor published both books.

    Benjie and I recalled with fondness – and a bit of sadness – her brother Menchu of Beny’s Beauty Salon, whose 10th death anniversary is this month.

    Benjie longs for those movies and stars of yesteryear.

    POETIC – Highspeed, with the help of “The Golden Years,” enumerates some of the poetic and unusual names of actors and actresses, especially the latter.

    Rosa del Rosario – (The original “Darna”) and Rosario Moreno.

    Not to forget Rosa Rosal (Magsaysay Awardee).

    Linda Estrella – (Beautiful Star).

    Norma Blancaflor – (very photogenic, Whiteflower).

    Eddie del Mar – (of the Sea, noted for Jose Rizal roles).

    Mario Montenegro – (the original Brown Adonis).

    Lirio del Valle – (Lily of the Valley).

    Brothers Rogelio and Jaime de la Rosa. A sister was named Africa.

    Españita – (Small Spain).

    Luningning – (Shine, Gleam).

    Paraluman – (Goddess).

    Mona Lisa – (formerly Fleur de Lis, said to have a shady connotation in France, woman of the night).

    Mila del Sol – (very musical).

    Angelita Rhumba Rey – (fine dancer?)

    Amor La Vida – (Love of Life).

    Flor de Hasmin – (isn’t Hasmin a flower?)

    Alma Bella – (Beautiful Soul) and Bella Flores – (Beautiful Flowers).

    UNUSUAL NAMES – Usually limited to comedians and comediennes. Consider:

    Pugak & Tugak (painter Peck Pinon), Pugo & Togo, Chichay & Tolindoy.

    Dely Atay-Atayan & Andoy Balun-Balunan, Lopito & Patsy.

    Aruray, Menggay, Chuchi, Surot (Billy Vizcarra), Canuplin.

    Bayani, Soto, Palito, Bentot, Casmot, Ponga, Cachupoy.

    And, of course, Dolphy (originally Golay) and Chiquito (also To-chi-qui).

    Of more recent vintage are Pokwang, Vice Ganda, Moi, Empoy.

