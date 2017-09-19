Poetic, unusual showbiz names

YESTERYEAR – A dear friend from Makati, Benjie Henson, called up to say how much she enjoyed reading Highspeed items on the movies and stars of yesteryear. Her all-time favorite is Susan Roces, “The Face that Refreshes.” And yes, Benjie watches regularly “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” where Susan plays the grandma of Coco Martin.



She adds that she treasures the two books I gave her, “The Golden Years” and “Ang Tangi Kong Pag-ibig” (biography of Carmen Rosales, authored by Manny Fernandez). Danny Dolor published both books.

Benjie and I recalled with fondness – and a bit of sadness – her brother Menchu of Beny’s Beauty Salon, whose 10th death anniversary is this month.

Benjie longs for those movies and stars of yesteryear.

POETIC – Highspeed, with the help of “The Golden Years,” enumerates some of the poetic and unusual names of actors and actresses, especially the latter.

Rosa del Rosario – (The original “Darna”) and Rosario Moreno.

Not to forget Rosa Rosal (Magsaysay Awardee).

Linda Estrella – (Beautiful Star).

Norma Blancaflor – (very photogenic, Whiteflower).

Eddie del Mar – (of the Sea, noted for Jose Rizal roles).

Mario Montenegro – (the original Brown Adonis).

Lirio del Valle – (Lily of the Valley).

Brothers Rogelio and Jaime de la Rosa. A sister was named Africa.

Españita – (Small Spain).

Luningning – (Shine, Gleam).

Paraluman – (Goddess).

Mona Lisa – (formerly Fleur de Lis, said to have a shady connotation in France, woman of the night).

Mila del Sol – (very musical).

Angelita Rhumba Rey – (fine dancer?)

Amor La Vida – (Love of Life).

Flor de Hasmin – (isn’t Hasmin a flower?)

Alma Bella – (Beautiful Soul) and Bella Flores – (Beautiful Flowers).

UNUSUAL NAMES – Usually limited to comedians and comediennes. Consider:

Pugak & Tugak (painter Peck Pinon), Pugo & Togo, Chichay & Tolindoy.

Dely Atay-Atayan & Andoy Balun-Balunan, Lopito & Patsy.

Aruray, Menggay, Chuchi, Surot (Billy Vizcarra), Canuplin.

Bayani, Soto, Palito, Bentot, Casmot, Ponga, Cachupoy.

And, of course, Dolphy (originally Golay) and Chiquito (also To-chi-qui).

Of more recent vintage are Pokwang, Vice Ganda, Moi, Empoy.

