DA sends dressed chickens to Marawi troops

By: Franco G. Regala

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Emmanuel Piñol disclosed the shipment of around 12 tons of dressed chickens to soldiers and policemen who are still fighting it out with the Islamic State-linked Maute Group in the war-torn Marawi City.

“As promised, soldiers and policemen received the first shipment of dressed Halal chicken from President Rody [Rodrigo] Duterte who wanted to provide the fighting men and women better food while in combat,” Piñol said in a post on his Facebook account.



“Five more deliveries will follow carrying a total of 2-3 tonnes, as requested by our troops in Marawi. There will be additional deliveries of chicken until the soldiers and policemen have completed their task in Marawi City,” the DA chief added.

According Piñol, the first shipment of 11,874 kilograms (11.87 tonnes) of frozen dressed chicken arrived in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental from Davao City on Saturday.

The frozen chicken, he said, were donated by Jonathan Suy of Ana’s Breeder Farm, Inc., the company owner of Farmers Fresh Chicken Brand from Lanang, Davao City.

The DA Secretary said broiler chickens were also supposed to be distributed to the Marawi evacuees but Maranao leaders apparently opposed the move claiming these (poultry products) may have come from areas hit recently by bird flu.

He stressed that the claims are “unfounded’’ as he assured the public that all of the chicken in the bird flu affected areas were already killed and disposed of properly.

Early this month, agriculture and health authorities assured that it is already safe to eat chicken as the crisis from the bird flu is over.

