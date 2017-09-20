UAAP badminton begins tomorrow

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The UAAP badminton tournament starts tomorrow with three ties in the men’s and women’s division at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.



Ateneo, last season’s men’s runner-up to National University, takes on Adamson University at 8 a.m., while its women’s team, second placers to University of the Philippines, plays University of the East at 1 p.m.

Other opening day ties in the men’s side which will be also be played at 8 a.m. are the Red Warriors and the Fighting Maroons, and University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle.

Also scheduled to play in the women’s ties at 1 p.m. the Lady Falcons and the Lady Archers, and the Tigresses and the Lady Bulldogs.

Men’s champion NU, which has won 27 consecutive ties dating back from 2014, and women’s titlist UP drew opening day byes.

The Bulldogs begin their four-peat bid against the Fighting Maroons on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the same Malate venue.

Related

comments