Korean na dawit sa Jee kidnap-slay arestado

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog
Isang South Korean na pinalalagay na “person of interest” sa kidnap-slay case ng kaniyang kababayang si Jee Ick Joo ang naaresto ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) sa Angeles City, Pampanga, noong Martes.
Kinilala ni Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes ang nadakip na Korean na si Hoon Yoo alias Edward Yoo Hoon, 33.
Ayon kay Balmes, nadakip ang Korean sa Forest St. In Carmenville Subdivision, Angeles City, Pampanga, ng operatives ng BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU).
Base sa report ng FSU, dinakip ang Korean dahil sa isa siyang “undocumented and overstaying alien.”
Sinabi ni Balmes na si Hoon ay “person of interest” ng Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) kidnap-slaying ni Jee.
Si Hoon ay nakalist sa Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) na ipinalabas ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre noong January 28.
Nagsampa na ang Department of Justice (DoJ) ng mga kaso sa Angeles City Regional Trial Court (RTC) laban sa anim na suspects sa kidnap-slay case.
Ang mga kinasuhan na ay sina Police Superintendent Rafael Dumlao, SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas, Jerry Omlang, at Gerardo “Ding” Santiagoin.