Man held for creating trouble at MPD office

By: Analou de Vera

Police arrested a man who created a scene at Manila Police District (MPD) Headquarters in Ermita, Manila, past midnight Wednesday.



The man identified as Arvin Tan entered the MPD homicide division and took a video while the investigators were getting the testimony of the UBER driver who brought the belongings of the alleged hazing victim Horacio Castillo III to his home in Makati City.

MPD spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo said Tan has nothing to do with Castillo’s case.

Prior to the incident, Tan first went to Sta. Mesa Police Station and looked for someone, said Margarejo.

“Nagpunta sya doon sa Station 8 at meron syang hinahanap na tao doon. After that, nagpunta sya dito sa homicide section at kumukuha ng video sa opisina. And may mga media personality na present [at that time],” said Margarejo.

Margarejo said that Tan asked the media crew if they were members of the ABS-CBN network and told them that he is a “stockholder.”

“Sinita sya ng pulis natin kung ano ang kanyang intensyon doon sa homicide section. And after that, lumabas na sya sa office ng homicide,” Margarejo said.

Tan then boarded his black Toyota Camry with license plate number ACA-3829. When police learned that he had took a video of the UBER driver, they immediately followed him.

“Sumakay s’ya agad sa kanyang kotse at nung sinita na sya ng mga pulis natin on-duty, he tried to resist arrest.

Nakapasok na sya sa kanyang kotse at nagsindi pa sya ng kanyang sigarilyo,” Margarejo said.

The authorities reportedly tried to pull Tan out of his vehicle but the latter resisted arrest. “Tinangka nyang sagasaan ’yung ating mga media personality or any other persons present malapit sa mpd presscorps,” said the MPD spokesperson.

Tan then sped off, prompting the police to fire warning shots. “Pinaandar nya ng mabilis ang kanyang kotse at binangga nya ’yung gate ng Manila Police District,” said Margarejo.

Margarejo said that they are still determining if Tan is an employee of Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) after he flashed an ID before the authorities.

The police officer said Tan may face charges of malicious mischief, direct assault on persons of authority, reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property, and “we will be contemplating other cases na pwede pang i-file sa kanya,”

