New rating system to boost PH tennis

Local tennis gets a big boost as Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) links up with the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) to improve the quality of players and competitions in the country.

The UTP is the most accurate and reliable technique for rating tennis skill worldwide.



“We are so elated to have Universal Tennis Ratings agree to partner with us. This will benefit all tennis stakeholders and will improve the quality of players and competitions in the country,” said UTP founding member and Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The latest UTP move further pushes its mission of making membership and activities in the association more inclusive, and benefit not just the top players but even the age group players and club players.

UTR’s 16-point scale covers all ages, genders, and levels of tennis skills. Whether one is a beginner with a UTR of 1.00 or a Pro Player with a 16.24 rating, the UTR enables all players to measure their abilities.

“We are thrilled UTP is going to provide results to Universal Tennis, which will ensure players in the Philippines are able to benefit from the rating and monitor their progress,” said UTR CEO Bruce Waschuk.

“We are also looking forward to collaborating with UTP for future events and different UTR platforms to maximize opportunities through more level-based tennis matches,” added Waschuk.

UTR is generated by results from around the world such as ATP, WTA, ITF, USTA, British Tennis, Tennis Australia, Tennis Canada, Tennis Europe and 600 other UTR events worldwide. It will now soon include tournaments from UTP starting with the WTA – Cebuana Lhuillier Under 16 and Under 14 Girls Qualifying on Sept. 22-24 in Valle Verde and the Cebuana Lhuillier and Palawan Pawnshop tournaments in Southwoods on Sept. 24 and Cotabato on Sept. 25, respectively.

