Fil-Am seeks TRO in bid to play for UP

By: Jerome Lagunzad

University of the Philippines hopeful Rob Ricafort won’t let his bid to see action in the UAAP Season 80 basketball tournament go down without a fight.

A highly reliable source disclosed that Ricafort, 24, is seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) against UAAP Board of Trustees’ initial decision that he’s ineligible due to age limit.



An existing UAAP rule states that a competing student-athlete must not turn 25 years old within the season regardless of what semester.

Ricafort will turn 25 by January 28, nearly two months after the men’s cage tilt usually draws to a close.

The Fighting Maroons team management had earlier appealed Ricafort’s case before the UAAP Board, but was turned down.

UP coach Bo Perasol, who personally recruited the Fil-Am forward who initially tried his luck at powerhouse La Salle and University of Santo Tomas, confirmed Ricafort is “considering legal actions on his own.

“Pero it’s still in the process. No instructions also kung pwede na siya maglaro,” he added.

If and when he earns a big break, Ricafort could provide an added depth and firepower to the Fighting Maroons who are currently running at third spot with a 2-1 mark.

