On a roll

Pirates down Altas, claim first semis; Stags triumph.

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – JRU vs San Beda (Jrs)

10 a.m. – EAC vs Arellano (Jrs)

12 noon – JRU vs San Beda (Srs)

2 p.m. – EAC vs Arellano (Srs)

4 p.m. – Mapua vs Letran (Srs)

6 p.m. – Malayan vs Letran (Jrs)

Lyceum survived University of Perpetual Help’s stiff challenge for a 94-83 victory yesterday and booked the first semifinal berth in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



Twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino provided the needed force for the Pirates, coming through with clutch plays as the Pirates streaked to their 13th straight win in as many games.

The win enabled the Pirates to advance to the Final Four for the first time since joining the league in 2011.

And that triggered a little celebration for the once whipping boys of the league.

“It’s something that we’re not accustomed to. But we’ll just continue to ride on this momentum and be humbled by what we are achieving at the moment,” said Lyceum coach Topex Robinson.

Jaycee fired 11 points, including a dagger three that gave the Pirates a 92-81 lead with just 41.5 seconds left.

Jayvee, on the other hand, finished with 15 points, including six in the final period.

As expected, CJ Perez led the Pirates with 21 points, five boards and nine assists.

Mike Nzeusseu also shone on both ends, finishing with a double-double performance of 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Meantime, Renzo Navarro scored 16 points, including back-to-back baskets, to help power San Sebastian College to a 73-61 win over College of St. Benilde. The win improved SSC’s record to 6-6, keeping its semis bid alive.

First game

LYCEUM 94 – Perez 21, Jv. Marcelino 15, Nzeusseu 15, Pretta 12, Jc. Marcelino 11, Ayaay 8, Caduyac 4, Cinco 3, Tansingco 3, Santos 2, Baltazar 0, Ibañez 0, Liwag 0.

PERPETUAL 83 – Eze 26, Dagangon 17, Sadiwa 13, Singontiko 9, Pido 8, Coronel 5, Ylagan 4, Cabiltes 1, Casas 0, Hao 0, Lucente 0, Mangalino 0, Tamayo 0, Yuhico 0.

Quarters: 16-19, 43-40, 67-63, 94-83.

Second Game

SSC-R 73 – Navarro 16, Calisaan 11, Costelo 10, Bulanadi 8, Valdez 8, Baetiong 7, David 5, Ilagan 3, Calma 2, Mercado 2, Gayosa 1, Baytan 0, Capobres 0, Quipse 0.

CSB 61 – Leutcheu 15, Naboa 15, Castor 7, Belgica 5, Domingo 5, San Juan 4, Young 4, Johnson 3, Mercado 2, Dixon 1, Pili 0, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarters: 13-10, 30-20, 51-42, 73-61.

