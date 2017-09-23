GCash and Facebook Launch an Easy Way for People in the Philippines to Access Their Money on Messenger

MANILA — September 2017 — GCash, in partnership with Facebook, is excited to announce an easy new way for people in the Philippines to pay bills and buy prepaid load using Messenger, with the ability to send money to friends and family coming soon.



GCash is a leader in transforming the mobile phone into a virtual wallet and is continually looking for ways to expand its services. GCash recognizes that Messenger’s community offers a unique opportunity to connect GCash with people who might not otherwise have access to its services.

“This integration with Messenger represents an exciting new way to reach the unbanked in the Philippines.” said Albert Tinio, President and CEO of GCash. “We want everyone to enjoy cashless convenience on their mobile phones, and we think that these new tools will improve the financial lives of our customers.”

“We’re excited to work with GCash to give Filipinos new tools to access their money using Messenger,” said Facebook Product Manager Ginger Baker. “Our goal is to amplify the reach and impact of providers like GCash by enabling tools that allow them to connect people with the services and friends they care about.”

People in the Philippines regularly connect with friends and family to send money and pay bills. However, according to the World Bank, less than one-third of Filipinos currently have an account for financial transactions. As one of the most popular messaging apps in the Philippines, Messenger offers an easy way for people to create a new account for daily transactions. Through GCash’s partnership with Facebook, regardless of whether they have a bank account or a mobile money account, Filipinos will have an easy option for paying bills on Messenger, and will soon be able to send money to friends and family as well.

Using GCash on Messenger is simple. People can also buy discounted prepaid load on their phone anytime, anywhere, directly in Messenger.

To get started, search for GCashOfficial on Messenger on Android.

