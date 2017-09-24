5 Vietnamese poachers held

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Five Vietnamese fishermen were arrested for allegedly poaching off the waters of Masinloc, Zambales, the military said yesterday.



Commander Rodney Cudal, spokesman of the Naval Forces Northern Luzon, said the five Vietnamese almost escaped as they tried to evade a Philippine Navy ship early Thursday morning.

He said Navy personnel approached the vicinity of some 48 nautical miles off the western part of Iba after seeing blinding lights that are usually being used in fishing in the area.

When they approached, the vessel sped off and even dropped the nets to block the chasing Navy vessel. The Vietnamese fishing vessel was eventually cornered.

