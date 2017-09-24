Jay-R, Kris land on Playboy’s cover

By: Nestor Cuartero

MEN ON PLAYBOY: For the first time, two gentlemen are gracing the cover of Playboy magazine’s Philippine edition.



The international men’s magazine’s September issue goes even more offbeat with R&B heroes Jay-R and Kris Lawrence on its cover. The feature is rare even in the mag’s international editions.

Jay-R and Kris, whom we had a chat with at the launch of Wish 107.5’s Wishcovery platform, said they were thrilled when the cover idea was pitched to them.

They said they probably were considered being R&B artists. R&B, they said, has that rebellious streak to it.

“We go against the norm and can get away with it,” the boys, long-time friends from Los Angeles, chorused.

IN SEARCH OF: Wishcovery is in search of fresh Filipino singers with rare, international-calibre talent.

The radio station uploaded the first episode of Wishcovery on YouTube on Sept. 9. Wishcovery is the first and only online singing contest in the Philippines.

Wish 107.5 is known for airing some of the best OPM artists who perform inside a travelling bus. These videos trended online, gaining international acclaim.

Through Wishcovery, the world is being presented a new batch of fresh Pinoy talents.

For three months, Wish searched across the Philippines. Out of thousands of on-ground and online auditions, top 20 Wishfuls were chosen.

Wishcovery is hosted by Kris Lawrence. On board as judges are Jungee Marcelo, Annie Quintos of The Company, and R&B King Jay R.

In line with Wish’s advocacy of promoting Original Pilipino Music, all songs to be interpreted by the Wishfuls are OPM, old and new.

