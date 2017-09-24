MPD vows no special treatment for Solano

By ANALOU DE VERA, with a report from Jaimie Rose A. Aberia

The Manila Police District assured the public yesterday that there will be no special treatment on John Paul Solano, one of the suspects in the killing of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

“Makakaasa po kayo na si Mr. John Paul Solano ay dadaan sa ano mang legal na proseso na dapat nyang pagdaanan. Wala pong special treatment na ibibigay ang Manila Police District, considering that he is one of the suspects sa pagkamatay ni Mr. Horacio Castillo III,” said MPD spokesperson Supt. Erwin Margarejo.



Solano turned himself in at the MPD headquarters on United Nations Ave. in Manila Friday afternoon. He initially surrendered to Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson at his office in Taguig City and was accompanied by UST Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina.

Solano underwent booking procedures Friday night and was placed at the MPD Homicide Section custodial facility.

He was separated from other inmates and staying alone in a jail cell.

The MPD has yet to file a case against Solano.

Solano is formally under the custody of the MPD after he signed a waiver of detention.

Margarejo said that this means Solano may stay under the custody of the MPD Homicide Section for 15 more days.

“Pwede kasing madaliin ng Homicide ‘yung pag-file ng kaso dahil tumatakbo ‘yung reglementary period na 36 hours,” he said.

Margarejo said they have 36 hours to inquest Solano.

He added that even if Solano voluntarily surrendered, it is still tantamount to arrest. “Kung arestado sya ng 5 in the afternoon Friday, we have 36 hours to conduct the inquest proceedings,” he said.

Margarejo said he believes signing a waiver of detention is part of the legal strategy of Solano’s camp to enable them to have more time to review the case.

“We have a material evidence against Solano, considering na siya ‘yung nagdala kay Castillo sa ospital,” he said.

Margarejo said that they are awaiting Solano’s judicial affidavit, which will help shed more light on the case.

“Sa ngayon, hihintayin natin ang nakasaad sa kanyang judicial affidavit, considering na ang kanyang judicial affidavit ay malaki ang maitutulong sa development ng ating kaso,” said Margarejo.

“Nag-sign sya ng waiver of detention at we are still waiting for his prepared statement and we are still waiting for the waiver of detention to be notarized,” added Margarejo.

Margarejo said that Solano is expected to undergo inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice in Manila tomorrow.

Authorities are mulling the filing of perjury charges against Solano after he gave false statement to the police and violating Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law.

