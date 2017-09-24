  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Basketball » NBA » NBA: White House invite to GSW withdrawn

    NBA: White House invite to GSW withdrawn

    September 24, 2017 | Filed under: NBA | Posted by:

    LOS ANGELES (AFP) – President Donald Trump triggered a backlash from the US professional sports world Saturday after withdrawing a White House invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and condemning NFL players protesting the national anthem.

    A day after Trump had decried activist, mostly African American National Football League players as “sons of bitches” for kneeling or sitting during renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the US leader turned his ire to basketball’s reigning champions and their top player Stephen Curry.

    Curry said Friday he would not attend a White House reception if his team was invited in accordance with a tradition that stretches back several decades. Curry’s remarks followed similar comments by teammate Kevin Durant last month.

    comments