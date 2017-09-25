Study showing broad support for Rody cited

Malacañang has welcomed the result of a study showing broad support for President Duterte and his all-out war against drugs despite criticisms from both local and international human rights groups.



Pew Research Center Survey, an American think tank, revealed Thursday that based on their study, 86 percent of Filipinos support Duterte while 78 percent support his anti-illegal drugs campaign.

The study also showed that 62 percent of Filipinos believe that the government is making advances over the drug problem.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella noted how the drug war continued to get unwavering support and welcomed the result of the think tank’s study.

“The Palace welcomes the findings of the Pew Research Center showing that 86 percent of Filipinos have favorable view of PRRD, 78 percent of Filipinos approving of PRRD’s handling of illegal drugs issue, and 62 percent of Filipinos believing that the government is making progress in its campaign against illegal drugs,” Abella said in a statement.

“The campaign against illegal drugs, as the President said, would be relentless until the drug apparatus is dismantled, the last drug pusher is out of the streets, and the last drug trafficker behind bars,” he added.

The study, which was conducted between between February 26 and May 8, had a margin of error of 4.3 percent.

Pew’s survey also revealed that 78 percent of Filipinos believe that the country’s economic situation is good, while 57 percent said they are satisfied with the direction of the country. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

