PH cagers face Iran

Game Today (Chenzhou, China)

9:45 p.m. – Petrochimi vs Chooks To Go

Chooks To Go Pilipinas looks to secure the top spot in Group A against Iran’s Petrochimi today as the FIBA Asia Champions Cup enters the final day at the Chenzhou Sports Center in Chenzhou, China.

The Philippine side expects another tough task at hand, this time against the Iranians, with a chance at closing the eliminations as the top team in Group A. Their match is set at 9:45 p.m. Manila time.



Coach Chot Reyes and the Chooks To Go team bounced back from a dismal showing against Palestine’s Sareyyet Ramallah by posting a 105-92 victory over Thailand’s Mono Vampire Sunday.

Naturalization candidate Isaiah Austin continues to make a good impression in the tournament while Carl Bryan Cruz, Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng produced big numbers to help Chooks To Go see off the stubborn champions of the Thailand Basketball League.

At press time, Chooks To Go is on top of the group at 2-1 record followed by Mono Vampire, BC Astana and Petrochimi with identical 1-1 slates. Sareyyet Ramallah is at the bottom at 1-2.

BC Astana, which absorbed a 73-65 loss to Chooks To Go Friday, was playing Ramallah and Petrochimi faced Mono Vampire yesterday.

A win by Astana over Ramallah would propel Chooks To Go to the quarterfinals.

Petrochimi will be led by Iranian national team standout Oshin Sahakian, Slovenian center Mirza Begic and American guard Willie Warren.

