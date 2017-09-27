2 teens arrested for robbing nurse

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

Two 17-year-old boys were apprehended after they robbed at knifepoint a private nurse early Monday morning in Quezon City.

Authorities said the two are both out-of-school youths.



The complainant, Jann Ian Gonzales, 39, told police he was walking along Congressional Avenue Extension in Barangay Culiat around 2:30 a.m. when the two boys suddenly appeared behind him.

One of the boys held the victim by knifepoint and uttered, “Wag ka nang pumalag.”

Gonzales tried to run away but the other boy, also armed with a bladed weapon, stabbed him hitting his left hand.

The duo then ran away with the victim’s bag containing cash and items worth P15,000.

Gonzales immediately reported the incident to authorities, resulting in the speedy apprehension of the two. Both suspects were turned over to the Social Services Development Department, while Gonzales was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

