LPC stagfest finals today

First class stagfighting shifts to the Las Piñas Coliseum as the LPC 28th Anniversary 6-Stag Derby grand finals gets going today.

The 3-stag finale starts at 12 noon with 125 fights.



Several participants from last week’s World Pit Masters 9-Stag Derby at Resorts World Manila will join the final today.

Among them are Charlie “Atong” Ang, Mayor Nene Aguilar, Gerry Ramos, Gerald Go of Pasay Cockpit, Eric dela Rosa, Jessie Marquez, RJ Mea, lawyer Arcal Astorga, Boy de Roca, Sam Aguilar, San Benito entry and Onie Tan.

Ready to challenge them are Manny Berbano, Doc Ayong Lorenzo, Rep. Lawrence Wacnang, Capt. Dennis Aguilar, Ed Mascarina, Vetsin Elorde, Greg Pallera, Doc Ronnie Magbalon and Biboy Canete.

LPC also holds the Eagle Crest 5-Stag Derby on Saturday and the Boss A 4-Stag Derby on Oct. 4.

For more details, contact Grace at 873-1040.

