2 killed as truck falls off bridge, crashes into homes

By: Jaimie Rose Aberia

Two people, including an eight-year-old boy, died while four others were wounded after a 20-foot container truck fell off a bridge and crashed into makeshift homes in Pandacan, Manila yesterday.

Police identified the fatalities as Danilo Baltazar, 61, and his eight-year-old grandson John Dave Baltazar.



Hurt were Clark Baltazar, 12, a certain Carissa Sarias, truck driver Reynaldo Acosta, and his still unidentified porter.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. at the Zamora Interlink Bridge.

The truck driver said the brakes malfunctioned and decided to hit the bridge railing in the hope of stopping it, according to Manila Police District Station 10 commander Supt. Rolando Gonzales.

Instead, the bus fell into the shanties below, pinning to death the two victims.

At presstime, only Danilo Baltazar’s body was retrieved as rescue operations continued.

The bridge was temporarily closed to traffic.

