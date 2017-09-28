Cop, soldier hurt in blast

By AARON RECUENCO

A policeman and a soldier, along with a barangay captain, were injured in a roadside bombing in Datu Odin Sinsuat town of Maguindanao yesterday morning.

Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, spokesperson of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao regional police, said the three were injured in a second blast that occurred at around 7:30 a.m. yesterday, or several minutes after the first explosion.



She identified those injured as Police Officer 2 Bobby Pendililang, Army Staff Sergeant Eddie Cane and Barangay Chairman Datu Pendatu Sinsuat, of Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“The initial report stated that there was loud explosion that occurred in Upper Semba in Awang. Policemen, soldiers and local officials then responded to cordon the area and it was then that the second explosion occurred,” said Cuyco.

The three were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Cuyco said they are still conducting investigation to identify the persons or group behind the two explosions.

In the past few years, bombings are being blamed to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter, a faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

