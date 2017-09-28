Depressed teen hangs self

By: Jel Santos

A teenager, who was allegedly depressed, was found hanging by his neck in their house in Barangay IVC, Marikina City early Monday morning.

Police said the 17-year-old a student was found lifeless by his uncle at about 5:30 a.m.



Probers said the victim used a wire in hanging himself on a wooden beam.

The teenager was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Two suicide notes addressed to his parents and girlfriend were found near his body.

Relatives claimed the victim showed signs of depression prior to the suicide.

Recent studies done by the World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed over 500 people from the Western Pacific Region, including the Philippines, commit suicide daily due to depression.

